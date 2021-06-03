Energy Globe – The World Award for Sustainability presents the best environmental solutions from 187 Countries for our future

Energy Globe World Award at the EU-parliament

VIENNA, Austria, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Environmental protection and circular economy are the determinative topics for the future of our planet. These topics offer besides the creation of a livable future also great possibilities for economic development and successful business models in accordance with consumers and nature.

It is about time to create a global co-operation with access to innovative and sustainable projects, to introduce the best technologies and to establish optimal forms of financing.

This is the common goal of Global Chamber Platform and Energy Globe, today’s most renowned environmental prize that presents all winners of 187 participating countries, but also the nominees and category winners of the Energy Globe World Award on Saturday, June 5 2021, the global UN World Environment Day.

Maneka Gandhi Energy Globe The Energy Globe World Awards will be announced by:

• Streaming of the Energy Globe World Award at www.energyglobe.info on June 5 at 5 pm (Central European Summer Time – UTC/GMT +2h)

• also on www.energyglobe.info:

– project details about nominees and winners.

– all national Energy Globe winners, videos included.

Facts:

• Energy Globe – The World Award for Sustainability is the most renowned environmental prize worldwide.

• Energy Globe has been awarded annually since 2000.

• Each year, between 2,000 and 3,000 environmental projects are submitted from almost every country of our world.

• The awardings are taking place every year on a national basis in all participating countries as well as in the form of the Energy Globe World Award.

• Maneka Gandhi, former Indian environmental minister, is the chairwoman of the jury.

PARTNERS of this unique event are:

UNIDO • BMK, Austria • CLUB of ROME • ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA • GLOBAL CHAMBER Platform • National Institutions.

Martin Sheen with Energy Globe Founder Wolfgang Neumann

Initiator and Founder of the Energy Globe, Wolfgang Neumann: “There are already best practice solutions for almost every environmental problem we have! To present, exchange & communicate these solutions to a global audience is the GOAL OF THE ENERGY GLOBE. Therefor we invite you to submit your projects and ideas, to network with the leading initiators for sustainability worldwide and to become part of the solution.”

