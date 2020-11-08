Entertainment Places Across the Country Closed Down from Today Onwards

All KTVs, entertainment clubs, cinemas, and museums throughout the country are ordered to shut down from today until further notice.

The closure was made known in a joint letter dated Nov. 8 from H.E. Mam Bunheng, Minister of Health and Chairman of the Inter-ministerial Commission for Combating COVID-19 to the ministers of tourism, and culture and fine arts, and municipal and provincial governors.

The decision was made after one of the nearly 900 people having direct and indirect contact with the infected Hungarian foreign minister during his visit in Cambodia on Nov. 3 was tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports announced to close down public and private educational institutions in Phnom Penh capital and Kandal provincial town for two weeks, to postpone all kinds of group sports activities and ban the entry in the Olympic National Stadium, starting from Nov. 8.

As of this morning, Cambodia reported 295 confirmed cases, of them 288 or 97.63 percent have successfully recovered.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press