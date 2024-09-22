Entrepreneur Turns Hiking Passion Into Thriving Business Selling Used Gear



KLUANG, A passion for hiking but difficulty affording the expensive outdoor gear sparked an idea for Kluang native Mohd Taufik Sahrudin to embark on a business selling second-hand hiking equipment.

Today, at 38, Mohd Taufik is generating up to five-figure monthly earnings — something he never thought possible when he first ventured into business.

‘I developed an interest in hiking and camping when I was 20. At the time, with limited finances, I found the clothing and gear for these activities too expensive, especially if bought new and branded.

‘As an alternative, I started buying second-hand items from Korea, Japan and the United States, which were cheaper yet still branded. That’s when I had the idea to start a business, knowing there would be others who are also looking for affordable options,’ he told Bernama during an interview at his shop, Bundle Hiking Kluang, recently.

Located about eight kilometres from Gunung Lambak, Bundle Hiking Kluang offers a variety of second-hand hiking gear, including s

hoes, backpacks and jackets, priced between RM10 and RM200.

Looking back on his journey, Mohd Taufik said he started the business in 2013 by selling his goods at markets and popular spots before making the bold move to open a store two years ago, aided by financial assistance from the National Entrepreneurial Group Economic Fund (TEKUN Nasional).

‘TEKUN Nasional didn’t just provide funding, they also offered guidance to ensure we stay on track with our business plans. If there are any problems, they’re always ready to offer advice, helping us to continue making loan repayments,’ he said.

He is also thankful that TEKUN Nasional encourages entrepreneurs to exchange ideas and business strategies, which proved invaluable to him as a newcomer to the field.

Although the business is now more stable, Mohd Taufik admitted that he still faces challenges, including limited stock supplies and the social stigma surrounding second-hand goods.

‘Some people assume that second-hand clothing smells bad or worse. But here,

we wash and iron all items before selling them to ensure cleanliness,’ he said, adding that his monthly working capital to replenish stock ranges from RM10,000 to RM15,000.

Mohd Taufik also emphasised the importance of leveraging social media, particularly for young entrepreneurs, as it opens new dimensions for marketing products effectively through quality content creation.

‘Live sales on TikTok have been incredibly well-received, making it easier for us to promote and interact with potential customers nationwide,’ he said, noting that his social media efforts bring in thousands in monthly sales.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency