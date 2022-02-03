Environment Ministry Congratulates Mr. Davis and his Family

The Ministry of Environment has congratulated Mr. Davis Benjamin Joseph and his family on the Cambodian citizenship granted to them by His Majesty Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia.

The ministry posted the congratulations message on its official Facebook page early this week, stressing that it was an honourable recognition of Mr. Davis Benjamin Joseph and his family for their remarkable contribution to Cambodia’s natural resource conservation.

Mr. Davis Benjamin Joseph, an American environmentalist, and his family have been honestly and responsibly engaging in natural resource conservation in Phnom Tnaot-Phnom Pok Wildlife Sanctuary in Preah Vihear province, wrote the post.

His Majesty King Norodom Sihamoni on Jan. 26 issued a Royal Decree granting the Cambodian citizenship to Mr. Benjamin, his wife Mrs. Lwin Sharyn Patricia and their two daughters Ms. Amelie Charis and Ms. Jarrah Camille.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press