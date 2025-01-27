Environment Ministry Reports Very Good Air Quality in Cambodia



Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Environment has announced that the air quality in Cambodia on Jan. 27 from 07:00 am to 02:00 pm is ‘very good’, with the average concentration of particulate matter of 17.16 µg/m3, compared to the standard of 50 µg/m3.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the ministry’s air quality monitoring indicates that the public air quality in almost all provinces and the capital of Cambodia is very good, which is appropriate for outdoor activities and tourism.





The provinces of Koh Kong and Pursat received a rating of ‘Green’, meaning that the air quality in the two provinces is good. The report emphasized that outdoor activities and travel can be engaged as usual, although those with mild allergies should reduce the time spent on outdoor activities.





The public can now follow the air quality updates via an app developed by the ministry. The app can be downloaded at https://apps.apple.com/kh/app/cgs-spa/id6670718929 for IOS, and https://play.google.com/store/apps/details…. for Android.

