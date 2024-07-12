Environment Ministry to Launch Third-Phase Campaign to Clean Up Cambodia



With the success of its on-going second-phase campaign, ‘Clean Cambodia! Khmer Can Do!’ the Ministry of Environment will launch its third-phase, focusing on garbage storage and separation, to make Cambodia clean by 2025.

The plan was unveiled by H.E. Dr. Eang Sophalleth, the Minister of Environment, at the opening ceremony of the 4th Seedling Promotion and Distribution Exhibition on July 10 in Phnom Penh under the theme ‘Green Sprouts’.

The campaign will have to begin with students and workers to instil a clean environment mindset among them to sustain the effort across Cambodia, said the minister.

He explained that if students, youth, and workers stop or reduce the use of plastic and opt for a clean environment, their children and grandchildren will do the same.

It is a long-term strategy of the government and the ministry to ensure clean homes, society, and the country for the better health and well-being of all Cambodians, which will eventually attract more tourists, he added.

The ministry’s first-ph

ase campaign, ‘Today I Do Not Use Plastic,” engaged over 8.5 million students, workers, and other Cambodians from all walks of life.

Building on the achievement, the second-phase campaign ‘Clean Cambodia! Khmer Can Do’ was kick-started, and within the past two months, it has attracted the participation of 385 communes and Sangkat in 76 towns, districts, and cities in 16 capital and provinces.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse