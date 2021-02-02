Epiq Launches Epiq Empower, an eDiscovery Center of Excellence Consultancy

Helping Corporate Legal Teams Create an In-House Center of Excellence for eDiscovery

NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal services industry and corporations, announced today its launch of Epiq Empower: Your Discovery Center of Excellence. Epiq Empower is a configurable framework built on industry best practices and is designed to help corporate law departments to manage their eDiscovery program with a focus on governance, defensibility, risk mitigation and a predictable cost of ownership.

Epiq Empower provides a consultative approach to establishing or expanding a corporation’s discovery program that provides transparency into quantified efficiencies and spend metrics to effectively manage their eDiscovery portfolio. Our consultants work to design, build, and implement a center of excellence that is tailored to the client’s specific needs, while providing continuous oversight throughout the partnership. Creating a personalized program will help clients onboard best-in-class discovery processes and technologies. The client’s Empower team is their advocate and trusted partner in transforming their eDiscovery process.

With decades of experience working with law departments of Fortune 500 companies, our Empower team will design a configurable framework in collaboration with the client’s legal teams to empower a best-in-class Discovery Center of Excellence consisting of four key elements:

Program management : A dedicated team of Epiq discovery experts, personalized playbooks, tailored reporting, and client experience oversight and program compliance to support discovery projects from start to finish.

: A dedicated team of Epiq discovery experts, personalized playbooks, tailored reporting, and client experience oversight and program compliance to support discovery projects from start to finish. Intelligent data management : Microsoft based data governance tools, legal hold, and preservation, advanced ECA, and analytics.

: Microsoft based data governance tools, legal hold, and preservation, advanced ECA, and analytics. Core discovery services : Technology focused outcomes, consultant driven services which helps teams to use cross-matter intelligence, establish repeatable workflows for small matters, and benefit from ongoing educational programs.

: Technology focused outcomes, consultant driven services which helps teams to use cross-matter intelligence, establish repeatable workflows for small matters, and benefit from ongoing educational programs. Advanced discovery services: Includes advanced attorney services that extend beyond review and deliver operational excellence.

“Our Epiq Empower program is our latest example of how we are helping to transform the business of law,” said Eric Gonzales, senior vice president, of Epiq’s Legal Solutions business. “We are putting our decades of discovery expertise to work for law department leaders interested in improving governance and defensibility while establishing KPIs and metrics that are designed to measure the efficiency and spend of discovery to drive better outcomes, which is vital for today’s challenging economic environment.”

Epiq’s corporate clients include nearly half of the Fortune 100 and nine of the top ten U.S. banks. Their teams have over two decades of eDiscovery experience working with leading companies and law firms globally.

To learn more about Epiq Empower and you are registered for Legalweek(year) 2021, attend our in-booth discussion on Wednesday, February 3, at 2:15 PM ET here.

About Epiq

Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at www.epiqglobal.com.

