Establishment of Cambodia Chamber of Agro-Industry on the Way

AKP Phnom Penh, The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has convened an urgent discussion about a draft law on Cambodia Chamber of Agro-Industry (CCAI).

The discussion took place yesterday in Phnom Penh under the chairmanship of H.E. Veng Sakhon, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

It aimed to collect inputs to substantiate the draft law to make it complete, effective and acceptable for all concerned players, especially serving the interests of companies, associations, enterprises, federal unions, agricultural communities and beyond.

The discussion followed the Council of Ministers’ notification issued on Dec. 3 on the approval by Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen to establish the Cambodia Chamber of Agro-Industry.

The draft law will be a key measure to resolve emerging issues timely and efficiently in accordance with the government’s vision for comprehensive reform to boost economic growth.

In the context of COVID-19, the members of the chamber will play a vital role to transform the crisis into opportunities for agricultural production chain and businesses development.

Senior officials and representatives from the Ministries of Commerce, Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, CCC, companies, associations, enterprises, federation and community union on agriculture and industry participated in the discussion meeting.

