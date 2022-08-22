Establishment of Vietnamese Studies Department to Ease Studies of Cambodian Scholarship Students

Minister of Education, Youth and Sports H.E. Dr. Hang Chuon Naron has explained that the creation of the Department of Vietnamese Studies will help Cambodian scholarship students in their studies in Vietnam.

The minister made the explanation at a press conference on the establishment of the Institute of International Studies and Public Policy, including the Department of Vietnamese Studies, at the Royal University of Phnom Penh (RUPP), held here at the ministry this afternoon.

“Cambodia is a sovereign state; therefore, we want to create something to meet our need, not at anyone's request,” he said, adding that the Department of Vietnamese Studies will give opportunity to Cambodian scholarship students to be able to study Vietnamese before they leave for Vietnam to pursue their studies.

Moreover, the education minister mentioned about the teaching of Khmer language in Vietnam, particularly in the southern part and some other Vietnamese provinces.

At a recent press conference organised by the Royal Government Spokesperson Unit, H.E. Ros Soveacha, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports said the creation of the Department of Vietnamese Studies is a new mechanism to further foster the cooperation between Cambodia and Vietnam, under both countries’ higher education cooperation 2001-2025.

It is not different from the cooperation that the ministry has with other countries, he underlined.

The new Department of Vietnamese Studies will offer Bachelor’s degree programme in Vietnamese Studies, Vietnamese Translation, and Vietnamese for Business Communication.

The Institute of Foreign Languages of the Royal University of Phnom Penh has currently the Departments of Chinese, English, French, Japanese, Korean, and Thai Studies.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press