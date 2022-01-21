EU-ASEAN Business Council Summit to Take Place in September

EU-ASEAN Business Council (ABC) Summit, a side event of the 54th ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM) Meeting, was scheduled to take place in September.

The information was unveiled during a recent bilateral meeting between H.E. Ms. Tekreth Kamrong, Secretary of State for the Ministry of Commerce and Mr. Chris Humphrey, Executive Director of EU-ABC.

H.E. Ms. Tekreth Kamrong thanked the EU for its contribution to enhancing trade and investment, and highlighted the important role of EU-ABC and European Chamber of Commerce to Cambodia.

She also talked about Cambodia’s effort in economic diversification, business environment improvement, institutional and legal reforms in line with the fourth Rectangular Strategy of the Royal Government.

From his end, Mr. Chris Humphrey spoke highly of Cambodia’s socio-economic development and reiterated his effort to continue cooperating with the country.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press