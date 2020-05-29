EU Committed to Help Cambodia Develop Tourism Sector after COVID-19 Crisis

The European Union has reaffirmed its continued cooperation and been committed to assist Cambodia in tourism development after the end of the COVID-19 crisis, especially in ecotourism and human resource development.

The commitment was highlighted by H.E. Ms. Carmen Moreno, EU Ambassador to Cambodia while paying a courtesy call on Cambodian Minister of Tourism H.E. Thong Khon at the ministry yesterday.

On the occasion, H.E. Thong Khon updated his guest on the tourism situation in Cambodia severely affected by the crisis, leaving many people unemployed. But, he added, local tourists began touring the country, and in the first three weeks of this month, nearly 400,000 local tourists recorded.

H.E. Thong Khon also mentioned about the Royal Government’s measure to organise refresher courses for the unemployed in preparation for the resumption of international tourist movements. He therefore asked the EU for support and experience sharing in tourism recovery in the form of New Normal Life in Cambodia as well as in the whole ASEAN region.

In addition, the Cambodian tourism minister requested the EU to help promote Cambodian tourism destinations to the EU markets to boost international tourism movements in Cambodia after the COVID-19 crisis and to continue to assist Cambodia in Smart City project.

In reply, the EU ambassador accepted all the requests and pledged to continue closer cooperation with the Royal Government of Cambodia, especially in the field of tourism, and to further promote Cambodian tourism destinations and Cambodian people’s readiness to welcome European visitors.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press