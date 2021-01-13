EU Consults Development Priorities with the Government

The drafts of European Development Cooperation Strategy for Cambodia, and the EU Multiannual Indicative Programme 2021-2027 have been discussed to align with the government’s development priorities.

The discussion took place here in Phnom Penh early this week between H.E. Chhieng Yanara, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister and Secretary General of Cambodian Rehabilitation and Development Board (CRDB) of the Council for the Development of Cambodia and EU Delegation to Cambodia (Czech Republic, France, Germany, Sweden and Switzerland) led by Mr. Franck Viault, Minister Counsellor and Head of Cooperation.

The discussion served as a basis for further reflection next month before being finalised.

Between 2014 and 2020, EU provided the financing of US$1.4 billion (including US$1.1 billion grant-aid and US$300 million soft loan) to support the European Development Cooperation Strategy for Cambodia 2014-2020, and about 410 million Euros to support the EU Multiannual Indicative Programme 2014-2020.

The assistance focused primarily on agriculture and natural management, education and vocational training, and good governance.

Since 1992, EU partners, 10 EU member countries and Swiss Confederation, have supported Cambodia with US$4.2 billion or 19 percent of the country’s total cooperation financing.

