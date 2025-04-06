EU Delegation Releases Video to Celebrate Khmer New Year



Phnom Penh: The European Union Delegation to Cambodia has released a video on April 3 to commemorate the upcoming Khmer Traditional New Year, a celebration that highlights the country’s unity and resilience. This initiative aims to foster a sense of community and shared joy among Cambodians both locally and globally.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the video features EU Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. Igor Driesmans and his colleagues partaking in various cultural and traditional activities associated with the new year. These activities underline the essence of the Khmer celebrations, which are rooted in unity, team spirit, and motivation. Ambassador Driesmans remarked, “Khmer traditional games are fun and collaborative. They emphasise unity, team spirit, and motivation.”

Additionally, the European Union Delegation extended its well-wishes to the Cambodian populace, both within the country and abroad, expressing hopes for joy, prosperity, and health in the coming year. Ambassador Driesmans further added,

“I hope you all have a wonderful time, gathering with family and friends during this Khmer New Year holiday.”