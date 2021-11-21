EU Election Monitors Can Play a Crucial Role in Venezuela

he electoral process” and present to the secretary-general an “independent internal report of the overall conduct of the elections”.

On October 27, the Carter Center announced it would deploy six further experts based on an agreement with the Electoral Council that granted them “sufficient access to the process to conduct [their] work”.

They will assess aspects such as the campaign environment, media freedom, disinformation and misinformation trends; and the respect of basic rights in the country.

The new electoral Council also announced that some opposition political parties would be able to participate in the November elections. Key opposition parties confirmed their participation as the Unitary Platform.

Observing elections could help expose deep issues in Venezuela

For all Venezuelans to be able to exercise their right to vote and run for office, it is essential to allow open debate in an atmosphere free from fear, violence, and intimidation by government officials, security forces, and armed pro-government groups.

All political parties should be allowed to freely select the leadership of their choice without undue government or judicial interference. The opposition should be able to freely share its views in the media, social media, and on the streets.

Arbitrary charges against opposition politicians should be dropped, those in arbitrary detention released, and those arbitrarily disqualified from running for office should have the right to do so.

The government and its supporters should not politically discriminate against opponents and critics, including by limiting their access to subsidized food and public services.

The government should also ensure that all Venezuelans are able to effectively vote: a particular concern for low-income Venezuelans, who due to fuel shortages have limited access to public transport to polling stations.

The independent media and civil society should be able to report on the process and conditions without reprisal, and an independent judiciary should impartially resolve complaints, and deter electoral fraud, intimidation, and other abuses.

None of these conditions are met in Venezuela today. The presence of monitors with a broad mandate and access, who have experience in dealing with repressive governments, has the potential to help objectively highlight these deep problems as they occur.

Monitors could also help lay the groundwork for ensuring conditions that would enable Venezuelans to exercise their rights in future elections. All those involved should seize this opportunity by supporting the monitors to fully exercise their mandates.

Source: Human Rights Watch