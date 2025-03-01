EUFF 2025 Connects European Cinema to Cambodian Students and Public



Phnom Penh: The European Union Delegation to Cambodia, in partnership with the French Embassy, the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts, and Bophana Centre, presented the 16th annual European Film Festival Cambodia (EUFF 2025). The festival’s gala premiere took place at the French Institute with the participation of H.E. Hab Touch, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts, H.E. Igor Driesmans, EU Ambassador to Cambodia, ambassadors and representatives of the diplomatic missions to Cambodia, and students.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the event was aimed at engaging both Cambodian and expatriate communities and promoting cultural exchange between Europe and Cambodia. The premiere reception included a screening of the French film, ‘The (in)famous Youssef Salem’. Following the premiere, the festival will travel to several universities in Phnom Penh, Battambang, and Svay Rieng, bringing European cinema to a young generation of Cambodian university students.





Speaking at the event, H.E. Hab Touch stated that the European Film Festival Cambodia provided knowledge, experiences, and studies on social and cultural aspects in the EU to Cambodian students and the public. ‘The event not only promoted films but also contributed to the ties between people and people, particularly strengthening cultural cooperation between Cambodia and the EU,’ he said.





This festival served as a bridge, fostering meaningful dialogue between European and Cambodian cultures, said H.E. Igor Driesmans, EU Ambassador to Cambodia. “European films not only entertain but also reflect our societies’ realities, encouraging us to think about shared human realities and impressions. Cinema, like all art forms, is also a testament to fundamental freedoms: the freedom of art, creation, and speech,” he said.





This year’s film selection has been curated to resonate with Cambodian audiences. From thought-provoking dramas and light-hearted comedies to family films and animations, there’s something for every taste. “Our aim is for this gala premiere and subsequent university tour to connect European cinema with as many people as possible, but in particular the younger generation that makes up the majority of the Cambodian people,” H.E. Ambassador stated.

