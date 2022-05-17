EV Technology Group Company, MOKE France, Announces Collaboration With SensCritique to Electrify the Croisette for the 2022 Cannes Film Festival

MOKE France and SensCritique partnering at the Cannes Film Festival

TORONTO, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EV Technology Group Ltd. (the “Company” or “EV Technology Group”) (NEO: EVTG, DE:B96A) announces today that its wholly owned subsidiary MOKE France SAS (“MOKE France”) will collaborate with film production company SensCritique, to electrify the Croisette at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival with the MOKE Electric.

MOKE France owns the distribution rights for the MOKE electric vehicles in France, and will open its first flagship store ‘Casa MOKE’ in St Tropez this summer, bringing the iconic MOKE vehicle to the electric era. The annual Cannes Film Festival is the global cinematographic symbol of audacity and elegance, with an authentic and ‘avant-garde’ spirit, synonymous with the values of MOKE France.

Through the MOKE France partnership, SensCritique will be inviting film stars from the various Cannes festival locations for a journey down memory lane, revisiting their most beloved memories of the film festival over the years, whilst taking a tour in an iconic MOKE vehicle. The MOKE will be featured in a number of videos produced by SensCritique at the festival, between the 17th and the 28th of May.

“From Louis de Funès in The Exchange Student (1967) to Roger Moore in Live and Let Die (1973), the MOKE has always been a pop-culture reference connected with the movie industry. This exclusive partnership with SensCritique is an extraordinary opportunity to showcase our heritage and to epitomise the values of our brand at the world famous Cannes Film Festival,” said Willy Gruyelle, CEO of MOKE France.

“We’re delighted to offer this new format for our interviews in the 2022 Cannes film festival. To create genuine moments of complicity, what better way is there than riding with international talents in the new MOKE Electric,” said Maxime Ducrocq, CEO of SensCritique.

“The interviews will capture really intimate moments in the MOKE back in its natural environment in the South of France. The MOKE has been loved by French Riviera visitors since its conception in the 1960s, and is well and truly prepared for its reinvention as an electric vehicle this summer,” added Willy Gruyelle.

