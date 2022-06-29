EV Technology Group Company, MOKE France, Partners With GOMECANO to Offer On-Demand After-Sales Services to All Electric MOKE Drivers in France

As the mechanic industry adapts to electric vehicles (“ EVs ”), and notably the lower EV engine failure rates compared to Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles, it is still necessary to regularly service any vehicle on the road and have a quick and conveniently available solution should any repair be required.

The Electric MOKE is known for its iconic design and versatility when travelling across different terrains, making it the perfect vehicle for warmer climates such as the French Riviera. MOKE France selected GOMECANO as its go-to after-sales service provider, due to their expertise in servicing electric vehicle engines, customer satisfaction levels, and modern service offering that improves upon the traditional model of vehicle repairs.

MOKE France’s partnership with GOMECANO offers Electric MOKE owners the opportunity to have access to on-demand mechanics for vehicle repairs in just a few simple steps, from the comfort of their home or office. The nationally recognized on-demand vehicle servicing company offers high-end customer service and has many highly qualified mechanics, making GOMECANO the perfect partner for keeping the Electric MOKE vehicles on the road, for general maintenance and any required repair.

“As demand shifts over time from ICE mechanics to electric vehicle mechanics, entire workforces will be required to re-skill to adapt to the EV revolution,” said Wouter Witvoet, CEO and Founder of EV Technology Group. “We are delighted to be working with GOMECANO as our customers expect state-of-the-art service in line with our technologically advanced brand. It is very important that these vehicles receive the care and attention required to keep them running smoothly, to give them a long and risk-free life.”

“Many of our customers are enjoying the use of their Electric MOKE while on their vacation, and they expect a technology-enabled mechanic service that doesn’t become a bother when having to organise any repairs,” said Willy Gruyelle, CEO of MOKE France. “With GOMECANO, we’ve selected a team of after-sales experts with deep industry knowledge, electric car certifications and a national footprint. Their speedy services are offered to owners of our new Electric MOKE, which definitely adds a layer of comfort and security to those purchasing our vehicles,” added Gruyelle.

“We are delighted at the prospect of working on exceptional and iconic cars like MOKE. Besides the fun factor, they are very well-made and robust cars that require expert attention. We are pleased that MOKE has chosen our team of qualified mobile mechanics to take care of their little treasures wherever the adventure takes them,” said Alexandre Nivesse, CEO of GOMECANO.

EV Technology Group

EV Technology Group was founded in 2021 with the vision to electrify iconic brands – and the mission to redefine the joy of motoring for the electric age. By acquiring iconic brands and bringing beloved motoring experiences to the electric age, EV Technology Group is driving the EV revolution forward. Backed by a diversified team of passionate entrepreneurs, engineers and driving enthusiasts, EV Technology Group creates value for its customers by owning the total customer experience — acquiring and partnering with iconic brands with significant growth potential in unique markets, and controlling end-to-end capabilities. To learn more visit: https://evtgroup.com/

MOKE

MOKE and the MOKE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MOKE International Limited (“MOKE International”) in the European Union and other territories. MOKE International, a company registered in England, is the only manufacturer of genuine MOKE vehicles worldwide. The mark was acquired from Casti S.p.A. and derives from the original 1964 British Motor Corporation registration. MOKE France is the official French licensee. For more information visit: https://mokeinternational.com

