EVA Air launches new option for Infinity MileageLands members to buy miles; enabled by Points International TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Good news for EVA Air’s most loyal customers looking to get a head start on planning their next trip away. Just launched in time for the holidays, between now and January 13, 2022, EVA’s Infinity MileageLands members can receive up to 65% in additional bonus award miles when they buy miles with Purchase Miles .

The perfect gift for those who love to travel, this time-limited promotion has been launched to celebrate the introduction of the new and enhanced member benefit, which has been implemented in collaboration with global leader in loyalty commerce, Points (NASDAQ: PCOM) (TSX: PTS).

“While COVID-19 has changed the way people travel, EVA has been hard at work, identifying and developing new and better ways to give our passengers and Infinity MileageLands members the safest, most comfortable and enjoyable flying experiences possible,” said EVA President Clay Sun. “We are enthusiastic about serving the post-pandemic aviation market and pleased to collaborate with Points to provide a versatile platform where our frequent flyer program members can easily buy miles for travel to the destinations of their dreams. We look forward to the success of this collaboration and to exploring future opportunities to work with Points.”

With Purchase Miles , customers enjoy an improved experience when taking advantage of special rates to buy up to 150,000 additional miles each calendar year. Miles are redeemable against travel across EVA Air/UNI Air international flight and its Star Alliance partners’ global flight network. Miles can also be used to upgrade existing flight bookings to seats in higher cabins with EVA Air/UNI Air international flight and its Star Alliance partners.

Rob MacLean, CEO of Points, commented on the news, “We are extremely pleased to be partnering with EVA Air and to be helping their most loyal customers to enjoy more convenience and value when planning their next trip away. With Purchase Miles, members can ensure that their balance is ready for their next flight reward. Plus, if they take advantage of the service right now, they’ll benefit from additional bonus miles; making vacation planning that bit easier so they can get away even sooner.”

About EVA Air

EVA Air is a Star Alliance member and is one of 11 SKYTRAX-rated 5-Star airlines worldwide. It also ranked 7th among the SKYTRAX World’s Top 10 Airlines and secured additional spots in SKYTRAX’s top 10 for Best Economy Class Onboard Catering, Best Business Class Airlines, World’s Best Airline Cabin Cleanliness, World’s Best Airport Services and more. It won a spot in Condé Nast Traveler ’s prestigious 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards for the Top 10 Airlines in the World and Travel + Leisure readers voted it in the Top-10 International Airlines . TripAdvisor recognized it among the “ Top 10 Airlines – World ” and awarded it top spots in four more categories in its Travelers’ Choice Awards for Airlines while it also earned a place in AirlineRatings.com ’s “ Best of the Best ” World’s Best Airlines 2021 after similarly high ratings for safety and COVID compliance in January.

The carrier was established in 1989 as Taiwan’s first privately owned international airline. It is part of the respected Evergreen Group and a sister company to global container-shipping leader Evergreen Line. It flies a fleet of more than 80 Boeing and Airbus aircraft to over 60 international destinations throughout Asia, Oceania, Europe and North America where gateways are Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver. Travelers can learn more about EVA destinations, schedules and services or book and buy tickets at www.evaair.com .

About Points International

Points (TSX: PTS) (NASDAQ: PCOM) is a trusted partner to the world’s leading loyalty programs, leveraging its unique Loyalty Commerce Platform to build, power, and grow a network of ways members can get and use their favourite loyalty currency. Our platform combines insights, technology, and resources to make the movement of loyalty currency simpler and more intelligent for nearly 60 reward programs worldwide. Founded in 2000, Points is headquartered in Toronto with teams operating around the globe.

*Subject to terms and conditions; number of bonus miles awarded depends on volume of miles purchased; maximum purchase limit of 150,000 miles applies. Please refer to EVA Air global website – Purchase Miles for more information.

