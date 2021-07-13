Evrys Bio Awarded $34 Million from DOD to Develop a Single Drug Simultaneously Effective Against Multiple Lethal Viruses

The DTRA Chem Bio Technologies, Vaccines and Therapeutics Division forms industry partnership with Evrys Bio to accelerate treatment for alphavirus, arenavirus and filovirus infections

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Evrys Bio, a biotech company developing Next Gen Antivirals, was awarded a $34.3 million contract from the Department of Defense (DOD) to develop a drug, simultaneously effective against multiple high-risk viral agents. The proposed drug intends to improve disease survival after exposure to one or more viruses from three families: alphaviruses, arenaviruses and filoviruses. Evrys Bio’s broad-spectrum antiviral technology is based on the discovery that certain human proteins, called sirtuins, normally defend the human (host) cell from being invaded by pathogens. The novel drug will target the human SIRT-2 protein.

The DOD’s Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s Chem Bio Technologies, Vaccines and Therapeutics Division executed an Other Transaction Authority (OTA) agreement with Evrys for this effort. The milestone-based agreement anticipates five years of development from drug-prototype identification to proof-of-concept and regulatory filings.

“EVRYS stands for the Company’s vision to ultimately address every virus,” said Lillian Chiang, PhD, CEO, Evrys Bio. “This DTRA collaboration addresses highly lethal viral infection and extends our pipeline that already includes developing products to treat pan-respiratory, pan-hepatic, and pan-opportunistic viral infections.”

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), an agency within the United States Department of Defense (DoD), is the official Combat Support Agency for countering weapons of mass destruction (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and high explosives). The Defense Threat Reduction Agency enables DoD, the U.S. Government, and International Partners to counter and deter Weapons of Mass Destruction and Improvised Threat Networks. Under the auspice of the Chemical and Biological Defense Program, DTRA has the responsibility to manage and integrate the DoD chemical and biological defense science and technology programs. DTRA’s continued effort to enhance the combat support mission also advances public health services by developing innovative technologies that protect against biological threats. For more information, visit http://www.dtra.mil/.

Evrys Bio was founded on breakthrough discoveries made at Princeton University. Whereas immuno-oncology drugs engage the patient’s immune system to fight cancer, Evrys Bio antivirals engage the cell’s intrinsic immunity to defend against infection. Evrys Bio’s vision is to develop first-in-class antivirals that are safe, address the problem of acquired drug-resistance, and provide unique broad-spectrum treatment options. This will transform the practice of medicine by addressing the infectious disease condition holistically as opposed to targeting a specific virus-type.

