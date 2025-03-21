eXp Realty Launches in Peru, Creating Unmatched Opportunities for Agents to Build Their Future

Peru becomes the 25th international location to embrace eXp Realty’s fast-growing global network

BELLINGHAM, Wash., March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eXp Realty®, the world’s largest independent real estate brokerage and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced its launch in Peru, its 25th international market, thereby strengthening its global presence and offering Peruvian real estate agents a groundbreaking path to success, wealth-building, and global collaboration.

“Our expansion into Peru is another bold step as we continue building the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet,” said Glenn Sanford, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of eXp World Holdings. “Unlike traditional brokerages that limit agents’ growth, eXp empowers them with a business model that rewards their success, fuels their professional development, and connects them to a thriving global community. Peruvian agents now have access to an unparalleled opportunity to scale their businesses and take full control of their careers.”

Ricardo Alfaro, Country Leader for eXp Peru, highlighted the exceptional advantages eXp offers.

“Peruvian agents now have access to a brokerage model that is not only innovative but also life-changing. eXp Realty is not just another real estate company – it’s a movement where agents truly thrive through collaboration, equity ownership, and global business-building opportunities.”

Why Peruvian Agents Are Making the Switch to eXp Realty

With its cloud-based model and proprietary collaboration platforms, eXp Realty gives Peruvian agents the competitive edge they need to succeed in today’s evolving real estate landscape. Benefits include:

Earn More, Keep More: Industry-leading commission splits and low caps to maximize agent earnings.

Industry-leading commission splits and low caps to maximize agent earnings. Ownership in Your Future: Equity opportunities in a Nasdaq-traded company , allowing agents to build wealth beyond transactions.

, allowing agents to build wealth beyond transactions. Limitless Growth Potential: A global referral network of nearly 83,000 agents to expand business opportunities beyond borders.

A global referral network of nearly 83,000 agents to expand business opportunities beyond borders. World-Class Training and Support: Access to live coaching, mentorship, and business growth strategies from top-producing agents worldwide.

Access to live coaching, mentorship, and business growth strategies from top-producing agents worldwide. Unmatched Flexibility and Freedom: Work from anywhere, scale a team without geographic restrictions, and market properties on a global scale.

Peruvian agents who want to take their real estate careers to the next level can learn more about joining eXp Realty and unlocking the future of real estate by visiting: exprealty.international

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (the “Company”) is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with nearly 83,000 agents across 25 international locations. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information about eXp World Holdings, Inc., visit: expworldholdings.com

SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visit success.com .

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company’s and its management’s current expectations but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results materially. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding international expansion, individual agent success, and the availability of equity ownership programs. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include real estate market fluctuations, changes in agent retention or recruitment, the Company’s ability to expand successfully in international markets, competitive pressures, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

