Expanded Maternity Ward at Jayavarman VII Hospital in Siem Reap Inaugurated



The Jayavarman VII Hospital (Kantha Bopha III Hospital) in Siem Reap province has put into use an expanded maternity ward building to meet the emerging need for the service.

Minister of Health H.E. Professor Chheang Ra, Vice Chairman of Board of Directors of Cambodian Kantha Bopha Foundation, presided over the official inauguration of the maternity ward on Feb. 14.

The expanded ward of three stories is equipped with 120 patient beds, including 40 beds for newborns, and it cost about US$2.5 million with an additional US$500,000 to cover necessary medical equipment.

It aims to increase on-demand services for pregnant women and infants, further reducing mortality rates among them, in line with the priorities of the Royal Government of Cambodia.

Addressing the inauguration, H.E. Professor Chheang Ra expressed his appreciation of the performance of the management and staff at the hospital in providing non-discriminatory health services to the people, especially children.

He encouraged them to continue providi

ng ethical services and expanding their professional knowledge, skills, and experience to further build trust among the patients as well as the public at large.

The minister also thanked the Kantha Bopha Swiss Foundation, the Swiss Government, Swiss philanthropists, and other donors for supporting the operation of the Jayavarman VII Hospital, earning it a quality reputation across Cambodia.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse