Expanding Support for Disabled People from Poor Households

The Ministry of Social Affairs, Veterans and Youth Rehabilitation has launched the implementation of the policy to support people with disabilities in four capital and provinces.

The update was shared by H.E. Nhek Vannara, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Social Affairs in the opening ceremony of the Dissemination Workshop on the Implementation of the Policy Regime for the Poor and Disabled in the Community at Kep province yesterday.

The four capital and provinces, he added, are Phnom Penh, Preah Sihanouk, Kep and Koh Kong, and the support policy aims primarily at disabled people from poor and vulnerable households.

Guided by the commitment of the Royal Government of Cambodia, the ministry and the capital and provincial authorities are paying full attention to supporting the livelihood of Cambodians with disabilities and enabling them to access public services.

While appreciating governors of all the four capital and provinces for their support in the implementation of the support policy, the Ministry of Social Affairs, Veterans and Youth Rehabilitation will kick-start it in other regions in the near future.

Since 2016, the ministry has identified and supported 16,410 poor people with disabilities in 15 provinces.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press