Experience hinders HomeGirls from advancing to semi-finals in Riyadh



KUALA LUMPUR, Only experience differentiates the HomeGirls Gladiator Gaimin team from their Filipino opponents, Smart OMEGA Empress, after the country’s representatives had to accept a narrow 1-2 defeat in the quarter-finals of the Mobile Legend Bang-Bang (MLBB) Women’s Invitational 2024 Tournament, the E-sports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Friday.

Despite failing to reach the semi-finals, HomeGirls Gladiator Gaimin team coach, Muhammad Farhan Ibrahim, is satisfied with the achievements made by his team in their debut appearance in the tournament at Amazon Arena Riyadh.

“I am happy with the team’s performance in this tournament. Even though some of these players have just joined the team, they managed to get good results like a draw against the defending champions and it’s a great achievement.

“If the team can raise their confidence in the next tournament, I think they will do better than what they are showing now,” he told Bernama.

In an action that uses the Best Of Three format, the country’s sol

e representative started well by winning the first match, but the momentum failed to continue in the next two actions, thus ruining the dream of advancing to the semi-finals.

The loss saw HomeGirls finish in the top eight and took home US$25,000 (RM116,000) in cash.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency