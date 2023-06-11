Factories Expanded Across Cambodia

Factories and enterprises have been expanded to almost the 25 provinces and capital in Cambodia.

The remarks were made by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen while paying a visit to some 16,500 workers and employees from 12 factories and enterprises in Tram Kak district, Takeo province this morning.

"[...] Phnom Penh really needs investment, but if all the factories are concentrated in Phnom Penh, it will put more pressure on the people. Now our factories are deployed in almost all 25 provinces and capital," he said.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also laid stress on the importance to expand infrastructure development to provinces to attract investment.

Any province with smart leadership will be able to attract more investment, he underlined.

Takeo is the fourth province with the highest number of workers and factories after Phnom Penh capital and Kampong Speu and Kandal provinces.

Currently, Cambodia has in total 17,000 factories and enterprises with 1.5 million workers.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP)