FAHMI REMINDS INFLUENCERS TO SELF-REGULATE WHEN HANDLING PODCASTS



KUALA LUMPUR, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has reminded influencers to self-regulate and be careful when handling podcasts or uploading content on social media so as not to have a negative impact on the community.

He said the government would also carry out monitoring from time to time and study any action that needs to be taken against those who upload non-constructive content.

“For now, we do not see any need (to take action). I agree with Khairy Jamaluddin, that influencers must understand the power of their influence.

“We hope the industry can self-regulate but, if the situation becomes more serious, we need to look at what actions we must take,” he said after officiating the launch of the Youth Empowerment Fair (YEF2024) at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here today.

Fahmi was commenting on the actions of a handful of influencers who have been making non-constructive content that can have a negative impact on the community.

Earlier, Hot FM radio presenter Khairy Jamaluddin, who is also t

he former Health Minister, advised podcast operators to be conscious of sensitive issues and do research first about the topic to be discussed.

Fahmi also called on parents to monitor the social media content received by their children so that they will not be easily influenced.

“In my area Lembah Pantai, I ask head teachers, PIBG (Parents and Teachers Association) to inform parents and primary school children to be careful with what they get from social media, including podcasts and the TikTok platform so as not to be easily influenced.

“Insya-Allah, we will coordinate some joint actions with the Education Ministry,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said he would hold a joint meeting with the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said and Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo regarding the implementation of a technical committee involving online security issues, particularly relating to children.

According to Fahmi, the safety of children is the govern

ment’s priority, with one focus being to ensure compliance with existing laws on social media.

“Insya-Allah, we will soon coordinate with several ministries to see in terms of legislation what needs to be amended or created as well as actions that need to be taken now,” he said.

Fahmi also said that he will hold meetings with TikTok after the Chinese New Year celebration as well as some other social media operators to discuss the issue of children’s safety online.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency