FAHMI, SAIFUDDIN AND THREE OTHER MINISTERS EXTEND CONGRATULATIONS TO TUNKU MAHKOTA ISMAIL



KUALA LUMPUR, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, through his Facebook, extends his heartfelt congratulations to Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim on his appointment as the Regent of Johor today. “Dirgahayu Tuanku! Daulat Tuanku!,” he said.

Meanwhile, several other Cabinet members also posted on Facebook their congratulations and offered prayers and well-wishes to Tunku Mahkota Ismail and his family.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail prayed for the Regent of Johor and his family to always be blessed and under the protection of Allah SWT.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa also expressed heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Tunku Mahkota Ismail.

“I pray that Tunku Mahkota Ismail and the entire royal family are bestowed with grace, blessings, honour, and well-being in governing the state of Johor Darul Ta’zim,” she wrote.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said also extended their congratulations and prayers for the well-being of Tunku Mahkota Ismail.

“Daulat Tuanku. May Allah protect the Sultan. May Allah bless Johor,” said Azalina.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency