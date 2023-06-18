FATHER’S DAY: LWOT ORGANISES ‘CAMPING WITH PAPA’ TO HONOUR 40 LUCKY DADS

In showing gratitude and appreciation to fathers in conjunction with Father’s Day, Lost World Of Tambun (LWOT) Theme Park organised a 'Camping With Papa' activity for 40 lucky dads and their children today.

The outing was planned to give a break for the men to relax, enjoy the fresh air and have a wholesome time with their family at the park after days of hard work.

LWOT general manager Nurul Nuzairi Mohd Azahari said a host of activities have been lined up for the participants to have an exciting time with their loved ones.

"Apart from an 'attraction hunt' filled with challenges and entertainment while exploring the park, water activities have also been planned to allow participants to cool off before they are feted to a barbeque dinner and a flaming percussion show,” she said.

It is hoped that this outdoor adventure amidst breathtaking natural landscape will make this year’s Father's Day a truly memorable one for all participants, she added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency