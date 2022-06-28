FCB Takes Titanium Lion for 3rd Consecutive Year — A First in Cannes History

FCB named 2022 North America Network of the Year and #2 Network Overall

CANNES, France, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At the 2022 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, FCB became the first in Cannes Lions history to win the coveted Titanium Lion three years in a row. The prestigious honor, awarded to FCB Inferno for Virgin Group’s “Dyslexic Thinking,” brought the FCB network count to a total of 70 Lions, which included 1 Titanium, 3 Grand Prix, 12 Gold, 26 Silver and 28 Bronze Lions. Early in the week, FCB Health was named Healthcare Network of the Year and AREA 23, an IPG Health Company, was named Healthcare Agency of the Year. On the festival’s final day, FCB was honored as the #2 Network overall in 2022 and the North America Network of the Year for the fourth straight year, and FCB Toronto won Agency of the Year – Strategy, globally.

“FCB’s performance at this year’s festival is a testament to the power of generosity. This generous spirit can be found in our clients, our partners and our people. Together, we all win,” said Susan Credle, FCB Global Chair & Global Chief Creative Officer. “The sustained success of the FCB network is only possible because of our collective commitment to Timeless & Timely creative ideas that drive business today while building brand equity for the future. It’s nice to see that commitment rewarded by our industry.”

The Titanium winner, “Dyslexic Thinking” from FCB Inferno for Virgin Group, in collaboration with LinkedIn and Made By Dyslexia, was awarded for the dedicated effort to making “Dyslexic Thinking” recognized as a celebrated term and valuable skill set. The idea got “Dyslexic Thinking” added as a skill on LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, offering its 810+ million members globally the option to add “Dyslexic Thinking” to their profile, with Dictionary.com also adding “Dyslexic Thinking” as an official term, noting its “strengths in creative, problem-solving and communication skills.”

Danilo Boer, FCB Global Creative Partner, said: “Working with Virgin, LinkedIn and Made By Dyslexia on ‘Dyslexic Thinking’ was truly inspiring. This idea not only fundamentally changed the perception of the word ‘dyslexia’ and created an entirely new term in the dictionary, but it started a seismic shift in making neurodiversity an asset that companies around the world need now more than ever.”

Additional highlights from the 2022 festival include:

FCB Lisbon won Portugal’s first-ever Grand Prix (Design) for “Portuguese (Re)Constitution” for Penguin Books (Penguin Random House) — 30 years after CEO and Creative Director Edson Athayde brought a Gold Lion to the country for the first time.

FCB Chicago, FCB New York and FCB Brasil collected 9 Lions across 4 campaigns for AB InBev, named 2022 Creative Marketer of the Year, including FCB New York’s “McEnroe vs. McEnroe,” FCB Chicago/FCB New York’s “Michelob ULTRA Courtside,” FCB New York/FCB Brasil’s “Mike’s in a Beer World” and FCB Chicago/FCB New York’s “Contract for Change,” which garnered the 2022 Creative Effectiveness Grand Prix, adding to the campaign’s 2021 Grand Prix (PR) and Titanium Lion accolades.

FCB Canada collected Gold Lions in Creative Strategy and Creative Effectiveness for their work with the Canadian Down Syndrome Society and ultimately earned the title of Global Agency of the Year – Strategy.

FCB Chicago and FCB India collaborated to earn 14 Lions, including 2 Gold Lions in the Media and Social/Influencer categories for “Chatpat” on behalf of SOS Children’s Villages India, and 1 Gold Lion in Direct for “The Nominate Me Selfie” on behalf of Political Shakti & The Times of India.

“Now more than ever, brands need to use creativity to drive exponential growth,” said Tyler Turnbull, FCB Global Chief Executive Officer. “Congratulations to everyone who helped our clients grow, thrive and be recognized as some of the most innovative in the world.”

In 2020/2021, Cannes Lions named FCB its Network of the Year for the first time in the network’s nearly 150-year-history. Since that milestone, FCB was featured on the 2022 Ad Age A-List and the 2022 Fast Company Most Innovative list and was named the #1 Global Network on The Good Report.

About FCB

FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding) is a global, award-winning and integrated marketing communications company with a heritage of creativity and success dating from 1873. Named 2022 Ad Age A-List, 2022 Fast Company Most Innovative, Cannes Lions 2020/2021 Global Creative Network of the Year, Adweek 2020 Global Agency of the Year and the #1 Global Network on The Good Report, FCB focuses on creating Never Finished campaign ideas that have the power to transform brands, businesses and communities. With more than 8,000 people in 109 operations in 80 countries, the company is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG). Visit fcb.com or follow @FCBglobal on Instagram and Twitter and FCB Global on Facebook and LinkedIn .

