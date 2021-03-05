Feb. 20 Event: Cambodia Registers 23 More Cases

Twenty-three (23) more cases linked to the Feb. 20 Community Event were detected; bringing the tally of positive cases from this cluster infections of COVID-19 to 425, pointed out the Ministry of Health’s press release issued this morning.

According to the source, the new locally-transmitted cases include 11 Chinese, 10 Cambodians, a Singaporean, and an Indonesian aged between 19 and 50 years old in Phnom Penh capital, and Preah Sihanouk, Koh Kong and Kandal provinces.

With the new infections, the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cambodia rose to 932.

Meanwhile, five more cured cases were recorded. Three of them are passengers from abroad – a Cambodian woman from Malaysia, a Chinese woman from an Arab country, and a Czech woman from the Czech Republic. The other two are both Chinese women related to the Feb. 20 Community Event.

They all have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

The total recovered patients in the Kingdom now stood at 489 with no fatal case.

Yesterday, a COVID-19 patient was reported dead. The Ministry of Health explained that he did not die of the pandemic, but of drug overdose because he did not have any symptoms related to COVID-19, which means that he did not have shortness of breath, suffocation, fever and lack of oxygen; and an autopsy showed that he had amphetamines.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press