Feb. 27 Set as Official Mourning Day for Late Venerable Tep Vong



The Royal Government in a directive tonight announced to set Feb. 27, 2024 as the official mourning day for late His Holiness Buddhist Supreme Patriarch General Tep Vong, Buddhist Supreme Patriarch of Dhamma Mahanikaya of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

All flags at public and private institutions as well as pagodas must be flown at half-mast, said the directive, underlining that all entertaining programmes on both public and private TV and radio stations are also ordered to be postponed that day.

At the same time, the Royal Government formed a commission for the organisation of venerable Tep Vong’s funeral. The commission is composed of more than 40 members with His Holiness Samdech Preah Moha Sometheathipadei Kittioutespundit Nun Nget, Acting Buddhist Supreme Patriarch General, as Honorary Chairman and H.E. Vongsey Vissoth, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister, as Chairman.

Venerable Tep Vong passed away in Phnom Penh this evening, at around 17:40, at the age of 93 years old due to natural causes.

According to an

official announcement, the body of Venerable Tep Vong is kept at Ounalom pagoda located in Sangkat Chey Chumneas, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh for religious rituals until the cremation ceremony.

The schedule of cremation ceremony will be announced later, the same source said.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse