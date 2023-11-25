Federal Territory Mosques in Kuala Lumpur to Serve as Domestic Violence Support Centers

Kuala Lumpur – Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, the Women, Family, and Community Development Minister, has announced that 12 mosques in the Federal Territories will serve as centers for receiving complaints and providing counseling to victims of domestic violence. This initiative is part of the ministry’s efforts to expand support for individuals facing domestic abuse and seeking psychological and spiritual assistance.

According to BERNAMA News Agency, this project is in collaboration with the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) and aims to transform mosques into community centers offering various facilities. Among these, the Federal Territory Mosque (Jalan Duta) and Al Ghufran Mosque (Taman Tun Dr Ismail) in Kuala Lumpur have been designated as transit centers for domestic violence victims seeking protection. The initiative has been operational since 2021 under JAWI’s plan for mosques.

Nancy highlighted the global issue of domestic violence against women and girls in her speech at the Eliminate Violence Against Women (EVAW) event. She referenced a United Nations report that nearly one in three women worldwide experiences physical or sexual violence at least once in their lives. She stressed that this issue spans across public spaces, workplaces, online environments, and has been exacerbated in the post-COVID-19 pandemic era.

The minister emphasized the importance of recognizing different forms of violence against women, including physical, sexual, social, financial, psychological, and emotional abuse. She noted that while physical and sexual abuses are more commonly acknowledged, many are less aware of other types of violence, such as psychological and emotional abuse, which can include threats, insults, and degradation.

Nancy cited police statistics, revealing that in 2021, there were 9,334 cases of violence against women nationwide, including domestic violence, rape, and sexual harassment. In 2022, the figure was 8,580 cases, and as of August this year, 5,050 cases have been reported.

In addressing domestic violence against women, the ministry has implemented the Anti-Sexual Harassment Advocacy (AAGS), focusing on raising awareness and education regarding sexual harassment. As of November 20, a total of 66 AAGS programs involving 19,423 participants have been conducted.

Additionally, Nancy mentioned a recent incident involving a senior citizen accused of sexually assaulting two girls at a flood victims’ evacuation center in Kuala Nerus district. She assured that the victims had received counseling and that the suspect had been apprehended.

This initiative marks a significant step in providing accessible and holistic support for victims of domestic violence, integrating psychological, spiritual, and legal assistance within the community framework.