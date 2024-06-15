FIBER OPTICS TO COMPLETE SARAWAK INTERIOR’S INTERNET NETWORK – SMA



KUCHING, The Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) will utilise fiber optics to complete the internet network in Sarawak’s interior, stated its technical advisor, Peter Chia.

In a statement today, Chia said this initiative is suitable for areas deep in the interior, where constructing telecommunications towers is time-consuming.

“We also aim to explore Starlink satellite internet technology for areas that are extremely difficult to connect to the telecommunications network, due to Sarawak’s vast and hilly terrain,” he said.

According to the statement, Chia said so during a briefing for a delegation from the United States Embassy in Malaysia, led by Counselor for Commercial Affairs Francis Peter, who visited yesterday.

Chia noted that a key role of the SMA is to process governance data that requires precise connectivity.

“Many aspects require data processing as we move towards a digital economy. Therefore, connectivity is crucial to ensure that every citizen in Sarawak is included in the digital economic de

velopment agenda,” he said.

Meanwhile, Francis said the United States Embassy in Malaysia is interested in exploring the digital sector in Sarawak, such as cybersecurity and its smart city plan.

“We are keen to explore more resources in Sarawak and greatly welcome future collaboration,” he stated.

Earlier on Tuesday, the SMA hosted a delegation from the High Commission of Canada to Malaysia, led by Counselor (Commercial) and Senior Trade Commissioner, Ryan Baerg.

SMA general manager Datuk Dr Anderson Tiong briefed the delegation on Sarawak’s smart city development.

They were also briefed by Sarawak Information Systems chief executive officer, Busiai Seman, and Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation chief operating officer, Malseni Jamal.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency