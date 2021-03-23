Fifth Coronavirus-related Death Announced

The Ministry of Health has announced the fifth death case due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Cambodia.

According to the ministry’s press release made public this morning, the new victim is a Cambodian woman of 62 years old living in Sangkat Stung Meanchey, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh.

She was tested positive for the deadly virus on Mar. 21, said the source, adding that she had severe pneumonia infected by COVID-19 as well as first-stage obesity. She passed away this morning, at 5:40, at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh.

The Ministry of Health expressed its deepest sorrow and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

The first four death cases are all Cambodians aged 75, 46, 62 and 50 years old. Two of them died on Mar. 19 and the other ones on Mar. 11 and 22.

Threat of COVID-19 is recurring in Cambodia following the outbreak of community transmission called Feb. 20 Community Event.

Cambodia’s tally of COVID-19 increased to 1,788 this morning, of them 1,266 are linked to the Feb. 20 incident. A total of 999 patients have so far recovered successfully.

