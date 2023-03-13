Fire Engulfed Century-Old Royal Residence Building In Cambodia’s Siem Reap Province

PHNOM PENH, A fire has engulfed one of the royal residence buildings in north-west Cambodia’s Siem Reap province, said a Royal Palace’s press statement today.

The blaze broke out at around 10:05 p.m. local time last night, and firefighters took more than two hours to put out the flames.

“The fire was caused by an electrical short circuit,” the statement said, adding that, the Ministry of Royal Palace was extremely regretful over this unfortunate incident.

Siem Reap provincial department of information director, Liv Sokhon, said, the royal residence is the official mansion for the king to stay, whenever he is in Siem Reap province.

“The burned building was the king’s office and it was almost completely destroyed in the fire,” he said.

According to history, the royal residence was built in 1904, he said.

