First Cambodia-Hungary Business Forum Organised

The first Cambodia-Hungary Business Forum was held on Feb. 15, under the theme “Connection Cambodia-Hungary business: Keys to promote economic partnership for economic rehabilitation with resilience from COVID-19 pandemic.”

The virtual forum was co-chaired by H.E. Pan Sorasak, Cambodian Minister of Commerce, and H.E. Istvan Joo, Deputy State Secretary of the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Some 200 senior officials from line ministries and institutions, representatives from the private sector of the two countries and other stakeholders joined the meeting.

Addressing the participants, H.E. Pan Sorasak highlighted Cambodia’s readiness to facilitate trade and investment by Hungary with improved legal and business policies.

The forum serves as an opportunity for businessmen and investors of the two countries to network and expand their business and investment operation in Cambodia.

H.E. Pan Sorasak also underlined six potential sectors in Cambodia, including agriculture, irrigation technology and environment, food processing and safety, tourism service, pharmaceutical production and medical technology, and manufacturing.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press