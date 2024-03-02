First Cambodia, Japan High-Level Defence Dialogue



Senior Defence officials of Cambodia and Japan have held first high-level dialogue in Siem Reap province for exchange of experience.

The Cambodian side was led by Gen. Yun Min, Secretary of State at the Ministry of National Defence of Cambodia and the Japanese by H.E. Serizawa Kiyoshi, Deputy Minister at the Japanese Ministry of Defence is in charge of international affairs.

According to Gen. Yun Min, the meeting serves as a policy-making mechanism to promote military cooperation between the two countries.

During the gathering, the two sides also agreed on human resource training, peacekeeping operations, maritime security, disaster relief, demining, regional security.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse