First Cambodian Breakdance Listed for SEA Games 2023

AKP Phnom Penh, Cambodia Dance-sport Federation (CDF) has selected Cambodian national breakdance athletes for the 32nd SEA Games 2023 in Cambodia.

The selection took place on Oct. 12-13 at the National Training Sports Centre (NTSC) and Tiny Toones here in Phnom Penh.

It was supported by Japanese D.O.D Dance School following a Memorandum of Understanding between the school and the Federation.

Mrs. Hang Simorn, CDF Secretary General, said this will be the first time for Cambodian athletes to perform breakdance at the SEA Games.

Through the MoU, the school will send its Japanese coaches to train Cambodian athletes in the country and the Cambodian athletes will also get trained in Japan.

Four athletes including two men and two women will be selected by the Japanese coach to train in Cambodia for two months before going for another three-month training in Japan, continued the secretary general.

“Only one man and one woman will take part in breakdance event at the SEA Games, but we will select four athletes including the backups,” she added.

The Japanese dance-sport coach is committed to help the Cambodian national athletes to win medal at SEA Games 2023.

Breakdance made its debut at SEA Games in 2019, with five countries taking part in the event including the Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand.

