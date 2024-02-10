First Day of 5th Senate Election Campaign Runs Smoothly



The first day of two-week-long campaign for the 5th Senate Election took place smoothly, without violence and with security, safety and social order.

The note was made by the National Election Committee (NEC) in a press release issued this evening, lauding the good cooperation from the local and competent authorities.

According to the release, the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) launched the election campaign in all the eight regions, while the Khmer Will Party organised meetings and disseminated their political programme over loudspeaker at their party offices and at their members’ houses.

The other two participating political parties – the FUNCINPEC Party and the National Power Party – have not yet conducted any campaign activities, it added.

The 5th Senate Election campaign will last until Feb. 23, and the election day will be on Feb. 25 with the participation of 11,747 eligible voters, including 125 members (17 female) of the National Assembly and 11,622 commune/Sangkat councillors (2,568 female).

S

ource:Agence Kampuchea Presse