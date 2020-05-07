First Juvenile Rehabilitation Centre to Open Soon

The first ever Juvenile Rehabilitation Centre will operate at the end of this year, said recently H.E. Toch Channy, Director General of Technical General Department at the Ministry of Social Affairs, Veterans and Youth Rehabilitation, quoted by local media.

The construction of the centre, located in Kandal Stung district of Kandal province, has already been 40 percent completed, continued the director general, stressing that once opened, the prisoners under the age of 18 will be transferred there.

Cambodia currently has 1,800 inmates below 18 years old who stay with other prisoners in prisons across the country.

This centre will become another historic achievement to serve the field of social affairs after the rehabilitation centre for people with mental disorders and the national centre of people with disabilities.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press