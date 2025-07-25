First Lady Calls for Mass Blood Donations Amid Thai Aggression



Phnom penh: Lok Chumteav Dr. Pich Chanmony Hun Manet, First Lady of Cambodia, has appealed to the public to donate blood in preparation for emergencies arising from the ongoing armed clashes along the Cambodian-Thai border. ‘In the spirit of humanity and patriotism-and in support of our brave soldiers defending the nation’s territorial integrity against the [Thai] invasion-please join in donating blood in large numbers to prepare for any emergency,’ she urged.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the mass blood donation drive will be held from July 25, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Buildings J, K, and L of the Koh Pich Convention and Exhibition Centre in Phnom Penh. Early this morning, Thai armed forces launched unprovoked, premeditated, and deliberate attacks on Cambodian positions along the border, including Tamone Thom Temple, Ta Krabey Temple, and Mom Bei area, located in the provinces of Preah Vihear and Oddar Meanchey.





In response, Cambodia exercised its ‘legitimate right to self-defence’ to protect its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the lives of its people and safeguard the nation’s supreme interests.

