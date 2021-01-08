First Technical Meeting to Procure COVID-19 Vaccine for Cambodians Convened

The tasked working group has convened the first technical meeting to discuss strategies and plans to expeditiously procure COVID-19 vaccine for Cambodian people.

As the chair of the inter-ministerial working group, H.E. Vongsey Vissoth, the Delegate Minister Attached to the Prime Minister and Standing Secretary of State of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, led the discussion this morning at the ministry with the participation of representatives from all concerned government bodies.

The meeting touched on the reliable basis and the quantity for the purchase of the vaccine as well as how to distribute it for both emergency use and general rollout.

It looked into a number of vaccine suppliers potentially recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in a near future centring around the best interest of Cambodia and its people.

The meeting also studied possible financing options, including those from the national budget; grant aid and concessional loans from both bilateral and multilateral development partners; and donors to procure the protection.

In principle, Cambodia will procure a safe, quality and efficient COVID-19 vaccine granted with official recognition by the World Health Organisation.

According to H.E. Vongsey Vissoth, as the pandemic threat remains there, WHO has just recognised the vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech, and the concurrence is still limited to only emergency use, not for general vaccine rollout.

The Royal Government of Cambodia under the leadership of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, he continued, is working around the clock to procure the vaccine for Cambodians.

Effective containment of the COVID-19 has essential connection with Cambodia’s growth and the welfare of the nation, he underlined.

