First Weather Forecast: Temperature to Rise to 39 Degree Celsius in Dry Season

Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology has forecast that the maximum temperature would rise to 39 degrees Celsius during the 2023 dry season.

The first long-term weather forecast was announced recently by the ministry, adding that the highest temperature would be in April.

In January, it pointed out, the provinces in the lowland areas would have a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 29 degree Celsius, while those in the Dangrek mountain range and high land areas in the northeast would experience a minimum temperature of 15-17 degrees Celsius.

From February to March, the lowest temperature would be 20 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature 33 degree Celsius on average, the source added.

In March and April, it underlined, there would be some rain, from low to medium, along with thunder, lightning and gusts.

During the first four months of 2023, Cambodia’s weather would mainly be influenced by the El Nino (20 percent) and ENSO (80 percent), said the forecast.

