First Week of July, Three Investment Projects Worth Over US$14 Million Approved

Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) has approved three new investment projects with a total investment capital of US$14.4 million in the first week of July.

According to council’s announcement released yesterday, the newly approved projects will create over 625 jobs for the locals.

The three projects cover the production of bulbs and their spare parts, textile and facemasks, and painting frames and paints.

The projects belong to Smart Silver Star Co., Ltd., Chang Zhou Hua Mei Da Textiles (Cambodia) Co., Ltd., and Phoenix Artist Materials (Cambodia) Co., Ltd., in Svay Rieng and Preah Sihanouk provinces.

Such investment amid COVID-19 outbreak demonstrates confidence of foreign investors in Cambodia’s macroeconomic, political and social stability though threatened by the pandemic.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press