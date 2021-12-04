December 5, 2021

Cambodia News Gazette

Are You Ready for Latest News?

Five Killed, 15 Injured In Philippines’ Road Accident

At least five people were killed and 15 others were injured yesterday, in an accident, on a busy road in the central Philippine Cebu province, police and local media reported.

Police said that, the crash occurred at around 9:30 a.m. local time, in Talisay City, when a dump truck hit a car, triggering a domino effect, as the car hit other cars and four motorcycles.

Police said, four died on the spot, while the dump truck driver died at a local hospital, while being treated for injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK

Leave a Reply

You May Like