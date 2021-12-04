Five Killed, 15 Injured In Philippines’ Road Accident

At least five people were killed and 15 others were injured yesterday, in an accident, on a busy road in the central Philippine Cebu province, police and local media reported.

Police said that, the crash occurred at around 9:30 a.m. local time, in Talisay City, when a dump truck hit a car, triggering a domino effect, as the car hit other cars and four motorcycles.

Police said, four died on the spot, while the dump truck driver died at a local hospital, while being treated for injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK