Five More Patients of COVID-19 Cured Successfully

Cambodia’s Ministry of Health this morning announced five more cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have successfully recovered, bringing the total number of cured patients to 324.

According to the ministry’s press release, the five new recovered patients are all connected the Nov. 28 Community Event (first community outbreak in Cambodia). They have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

At the same time, there is no new infection case of COVID-19; the tally thus remains at 362, including 241 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 9 Indonesians, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, 1 Jordanian, and 1 Japanese. Of them, 41 are locally transmitted community cases.

The Ministry of Health took the opportunity to appeal to those who went to Hidden Coffee on Street 2002 in Sangkat Tek Tla, Khan Sensok, Phnom Penh on Dec. 4 between 15:30 and 16:00 to do tests at the National Institute of Public Health and to conduct 14-day self-quarantine at their respective homes.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press