Five People Killed In House Collapse In Bangkok

BANGKOK, Apr 4 (NNN-TNA) – Five people were killed, due to a blaze and collapse of a three-story house in Bangkok, yesterday.

A firefighter, three rescue workers and a resident of the gutted house were killed at the scene, and six others were seriously injured, according to Bangkok Governor, Aswin Kwanmuang, who scrambled to the scene alongside city officials.

The bodies of the deceased were dragged out by fellow rescue workers from the debris of the fire-engulfed, caved-in house.

Seven out of a group of eight people, who had lived in the house, managed to get out to safety, the governor said.

Police are to investigate the cause of the blaze at the house, which had been turned into a home office, in Thawi Watthana district of Bangkok.– NNN-TNA

Source: NAM News Network