Five-year Agricultural Sector Strategic Development Plan 2019-2023 Launched

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries (MAFF) and other stakeholders launched here yesterday the Agricultural Sector Strategic Development Plan 2019-2023.

The launching ceremony was held under the presidency by H.E. Veng Sakhon, Minister of MAFF and attended by 640 participants representing relevant ministries and institutions.

H.E. Veng Sakhon spoke highly of the efforts of the technical team in elaborating this strategic plan, and of the good cooperation between relevant ministries, institutions, development partners, national and international organisations toward the achievement of this important policy document.

This strategic plan reflects the ministry's strong commitment to achieving national development and political platform in response to socio-economic development, he underlined.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press