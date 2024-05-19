FLOOD EVACUEES IN PERAK DOWN TO 100 AT 8AM



IPOH: The situation in flood-hit areas in Perak improved this morning with the number of evacuees dropping to 100 from 29 families as at 8 am from 529 (163 families) last night.

Perak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said in a statement that the evacuees were being accommodated in five relief centres, four in the district of Taiping and one in Kuala Kangsar.

In Taiping, 66 people from 22 families are being housed at Batu Hampar Trong Public Hall, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Matang, Kampung Sungai Baru Trong Public Hall and SK Temerlok Trong.

In Kuala Kangsar, 34 people from seven families are at the relief centre at Kampung Talang Masjid Public Hall.

The statement also said that two roads, namely FT 004 Jalan Raya Timur Barat (Kupang Gerik-Jeli) and FT 1152 Felda Trolak Selatan, each had one lane open due to landslides.

