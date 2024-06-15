FM MOHAMAD ATTENDS PRE-COUNCIL SESSION IN CONJUNCTION WITH CHINESE PM’S VISIT



KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan today attended a pre-council session in conjunction with the official visit of Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang to Malaysia next week.

Mohamad shared about the session, which took place at Wisma Putra in Putrajaya, through a post on his Facebook on Friday.

According to him, Li’s visit is scheduled from June 18 to 20.

“… this is a visit in conjunction with the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Malaysia-China friendship this year,” said Mohamad.

Previously, the Xinhua news agency in a report from Beijing quoted Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian as saying that Li will make an official visit to New Zealand, Australia and Malaysia from June 13 to 20.

According to Xinhua, Li’s visit was at the invitation of the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon; Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Lin also said during his visit to Australia, Li will together with Albanese chair

the China-Australia Annual Leaders’ Meeting.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency