For Cambodian Information Officials to Reap Benefits of Digital Transformation



Cambodia’s Ministry of Information has cooperated with the Vietnamese counterpart to capacitate 20 key Cambodian information officials to reap the benefits of digital transformation.

Information Undersecretary of State of Cambodia H.E. Sambo Vannarith and Deputy Minister of Information and Communications of Vietnam H.E. Nguyen Thanh Sm presided over the opening of the training in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on Aug. 26.

Addressing the opening ceremony, H.E. Sambo Vannarith highlighted that digital transformation, when utilised correctly, stands as an opportunity for journalists to broaden the dissemination of their report.

Thanking the Vietnamese counterpart, he added that the training was very timely to allow the journalists to formulate strategic action plans in an ethical, responsible, and professional manner to reap the benefits of the digital transformation.

The rapid change in the media landscape amid the digital transformation also brings about challenges, including fake news and misinformation.



th that, the undersecretary of state encouraged all participating Cambodian information officials to take advantage of the training through comprehension, reflection, and sharing of knowledge and experience.

The training was the sixth of its kind since 2017 under the media cooperation plan between the two ministries of Cambodia and Vietnam for 2021-2025.

It aims to improve the capacity of the production, broadcasting, and archiving of the national radio and television of Cambodia and promote cooperation with the Voice of Vietnam (VOV), Vietnam Television (VTV), and the Vietnam News Agency

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse